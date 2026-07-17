Delhi Police files 973-page chargesheet in rape-murder of IRS officer's daughter

The Delhi Police has filed a 973-page chargesheet before a city court against Rahul Meena, the former domestic help accused of raping and murdering the 22-year-old daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, officials said on Friday, 17 July.

The chargesheet was submitted on Thursday following the completion of the investigation by the Amar Colony police station in southeast Delhi. The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing on 18 July.

The victim, an IIT graduate preparing for the civil services examination, was found dead at her family's Kailash Hills residence in East of Kailash on the morning of 22 April. Her parents discovered the body after returning home from a gym session.

According to the police, Meena (23) had been dismissed from his job in February over alleged financial misconduct. Investigators alleged that he entered the house early on the day of the crime by using his knowledge of a spare key kept on the premises. He allegedly raped the woman before strangling her with a mobile phone charging cable after she resisted his demand for money.

Police alleged that Meena then stole between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh in cash, changed into the victim's brother's clothes and fled the house.