Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for new Parliament’s inauguration on Sunday

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 28. According to the advisory, New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area.

The police requested people to stay away from central Delhi from 5.30 am to 3:30 pm. Only public transport vehicles, Civil Service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move into New Delhi district.

"The area enclosed by Mother Teresa Crescent Road, [roundabout] Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, [roundabout] Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, [roundabout] Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, [roundabout] Windsor Place, Janpath, [roundabout] MLNP, Akbar Road, [roundabout] Gol Methi, Akbar Road, [roundabout] GKP, Teen Murti Marg, [roundabout] Teen Murti and Mother Teresa Crescent Road will be treated as regulated area," said the advisory.