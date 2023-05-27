Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for new Parliament’s inauguration on Sunday
The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament on May 28 where New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area
The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 28. According to the advisory, New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area.
The police requested people to stay away from central Delhi from 5.30 am to 3:30 pm. Only public transport vehicles, Civil Service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move into New Delhi district.
"The area enclosed by Mother Teresa Crescent Road, [roundabout] Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, [roundabout] Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, [roundabout] Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, [roundabout] Windsor Place, Janpath, [roundabout] MLNP, Akbar Road, [roundabout] Gol Methi, Akbar Road, [roundabout] GKP, Teen Murti Marg, [roundabout] Teen Murti and Mother Teresa Crescent Road will be treated as regulated area," said the advisory.
The advisory pointed out that many VVIPs and other dignitaries are likely to attend the inauguration ceremony and requested people to plan their journeys accordingly.
Civil Service aspirants whose examination centres are located in New Delhi district are requested to plan their journey a little early and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience.
"General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle, website and helpline," the advisory stated.
Notably, at least 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu. However, 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will participate in the inauguration ceremony.
