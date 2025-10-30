Delhi Police opposes bail for Khalid, Imam; alleges 'regime change' attempt

The Delhi Police on 30 October urged the Supreme Court to reject the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) case linked to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 Delhi riots, asserting that the accused sought to "strike at the very heart of the sovereignty and integrity of the country" through a "regime change operation".

In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the police claimed the accused orchestrated a "deliberate attempt to destabilise the state" under the cover of peaceful protests against the CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens). The matter is scheduled for hearing tomorrow, Friday, before a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria.

Khalid, Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider are accused of being the 'masterminds' of the violence, which erupted across northeast Delhi during protests against the CAA and NRC, leaving 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

According to the affidavit, “The conspiracy hatched, nurtured and executed by the petitioner was to strike at the very heart of the sovereignty and integrity of the country by destroying the communal harmony; instigating the crowd not only to abrogate public order but to instigate them to an extent of armed rebellion.”