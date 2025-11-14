Delhi Police urges passengers to reach stations early amid heightened security

With security tightened across the national capital in the wake of recent incidents, the Delhi Police on Thursday issued a detailed travel advisory urging passengers to reach railway stations, metro stations and the airport significantly ahead of their scheduled departure times.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range) Milind Dumbre said the advisory, issued on Wednesday, aims to prevent overcrowding and ensure smooth movement through enhanced security layers now in place at major transport hubs. The heightened vigilance follows an overall upgrade in security checks across Delhi, particularly around sensitive installations and high-footfall transit points.

According to the advisory, rail passengers should arrive at least one hour before their train’s departure, while metro commuters have been asked to reach stations at least 20 minutes early to account for longer queues and intensified frisking.

For flyers, the police have recommended arriving at the airport a minimum of three hours before scheduled flights, in line with the increased screening protocols put in place by both airport security and city police teams.