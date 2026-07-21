Delhi protests: Injured woman on ventilator, AIIMS docs urge President for probe into police action
RDA writes to President Murmu seeking inquiry into Jantar Mantar violence, raise concerns over Sonam Wangchuk's continued hospitalisation
A young woman injured during the police action at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the national capital is on ventilator support at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, sources said on Tuesday, 21 July, even as the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS Delhi sought an independent inquiry into the events at Jantar Mantar and raised concerns over activist Sonam Wangchuk's continued hospitalisation.
The woman sustained injuries during Monday's protest, which saw thousands of CJP supporters attempting to march towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations.
"A young woman injured in police action during the CJP protest is on ventilator in RML," sources said without providing further details. Delhi Police had said on Monday that more than 118 police personnel and 60 protesters were injured during the clashes.
In a representation addressed to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, the AIIMS Delhi RDA appealed for an independent, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the handling of the protest.
"Reports indicating the use of lathi charge, tear gas, and physical force against a large number of peaceful protesters, including students, doctors and young citizens, are deeply unsettling," the association said.
It added that while some aspects of the incident remained contested, videos and eyewitness accounts in the public domain had raised "serious questions regarding the manner in which peaceful democratic dissent was handled".
The association also expressed concern over videos purportedly showing police personnel with their faces and name badges covered. "Particularly concerning are videos that appear to show police personnel with their faces and name badges covered, undermining transparency and accountability in law enforcement," the letter said.
The doctors' body also referred to reports that activist Sonam Wangchuk was not allowed to leave Safdarjung Hospital despite expressing a desire to seek Leave Against Medical Advice (LAMA).
"Reports suggesting that he was not permitted to leave the hospital despite expressing a desire to seek leave against medical advice, if accurate, raise important questions regarding the autonomy and rights of patients," it said.
"The principle of informed consent and a competent patient's right to refuse or discontinue treatment are fundamental ethical and legal principles of medical practice. Any departure from these principles should be subject to due legal process and transparent justification," the association added.
The RDA urged the President to ensure an independent and time-bound inquiry into the events at Jantar Mantar, investigate allegations of excessive force by law enforcement personnel, safeguard citizens' constitutional rights to peaceful protest and free expression, and seek clarification regarding the circumstances surrounding Wangchuk's continued hospitalisation.
Describing itself as an apolitical organisation, the association said it believed every individual had the democratic right to peaceful protest and hoped that all genuine concerns would be addressed through constructive dialogue. "We place our faith in Your Excellency's constitutional office to safeguard the rights and liberties of all citizens and to ensure that the rule of law prevails," the letter said.
With PTI inputs