Delhi protests: Injured woman on ventilator, AIIMS docs urge President for probe into police action

A young woman injured during the police action at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the national capital is on ventilator support at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, sources said on Tuesday, 21 July, even as the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS Delhi sought an independent inquiry into the events at Jantar Mantar and raised concerns over activist Sonam Wangchuk's continued hospitalisation.

The woman sustained injuries during Monday's protest, which saw thousands of CJP supporters attempting to march towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations.

"A young woman injured in police action during the CJP protest is on ventilator in RML," sources said without providing further details. Delhi Police had said on Monday that more than 118 police personnel and 60 protesters were injured during the clashes.