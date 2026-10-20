Delhi sweet shops flagged with hygiene lapses during festive-season inspections

Inspections found hygiene and food-handling violations at several sweet shops and manufacturing units.

Food samples, including khoya, barfi and laddoos, have been sent for laboratory testing.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said public health would not be compromised during the festive season.

The Delhi government's food safety department has identified hygiene and food-handling violations at several sweet shops and manufacturing units during inspections ahead of the festive season. Officials have collected samples of sweets and other food products for laboratory testing, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

The inspections revealed pest activity in storage areas, employees handling food without gloves, inadequate cleanliness and deficiencies in food storage and documentation at some establishments. Further action will be taken based on laboratory test results, officials said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government would not compromise on public health during the festive season and stressed that food businesses must comply with prescribed hygiene and safety standards.

At Kali Ghata Sweets' manufacturing unit in the Vidya Vihar (Hastsal) Industrial Area, inspectors found unsatisfactory cleanliness and hygiene. Improvements were also required at its Uttam Nagar outlet. Four samples, including kesar rasbhari, aloo bhujia, ghee and palak boondi, were collected from the two premises.

Inspections at Bhikaram Chandmal Private Limited in Chandni Chowk and both manufacturing units of Aman Mithaiwala in the Narela Industrial Complex also revealed shortcomings in hygiene and compliance with prescribed standards. Samples of khoya and rasbhari were collected from Bhikaram Chandmal, while barfi and milk cake samples were taken from Aman Mithaiwala.

At Evergreen Sweet House in Okhla Phase II, inspectors found signs of pest activity in the storage area. The establishment could not provide a water testing report, and employees were found handling food without gloves. Samples of boondi dana and khoya were collected.