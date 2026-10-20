Delhi sweet shops flagged with hygiene lapses during festive-season inspections
Food safety officials found pest activity, improper food handling and storage deficiencies at several establishments, including outlets in Chandni Chowk, Okhla and Naraina
Inspections found hygiene and food-handling violations at several sweet shops and manufacturing units.
Food samples, including khoya, barfi and laddoos, have been sent for laboratory testing.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said public health would not be compromised during the festive season.
The Delhi government's food safety department has identified hygiene and food-handling violations at several sweet shops and manufacturing units during inspections ahead of the festive season. Officials have collected samples of sweets and other food products for laboratory testing, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.
The inspections revealed pest activity in storage areas, employees handling food without gloves, inadequate cleanliness and deficiencies in food storage and documentation at some establishments. Further action will be taken based on laboratory test results, officials said.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government would not compromise on public health during the festive season and stressed that food businesses must comply with prescribed hygiene and safety standards.
At Kali Ghata Sweets' manufacturing unit in the Vidya Vihar (Hastsal) Industrial Area, inspectors found unsatisfactory cleanliness and hygiene. Improvements were also required at its Uttam Nagar outlet. Four samples, including kesar rasbhari, aloo bhujia, ghee and palak boondi, were collected from the two premises.
Inspections at Bhikaram Chandmal Private Limited in Chandni Chowk and both manufacturing units of Aman Mithaiwala in the Narela Industrial Complex also revealed shortcomings in hygiene and compliance with prescribed standards. Samples of khoya and rasbhari were collected from Bhikaram Chandmal, while barfi and milk cake samples were taken from Aman Mithaiwala.
At Evergreen Sweet House in Okhla Phase II, inspectors found signs of pest activity in the storage area. The establishment could not provide a water testing report, and employees were found handling food without gloves. Samples of boondi dana and khoya were collected.
The department also inspected Puri Baker and Bansiwala Sweets in the Badli Industrial Area, collecting samples of yellow rasmalai and the fat emulsion used in cake preparation. Officials flagged deficiencies in the display of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences, food-handler training and packaging documentation.
At Grover Sweet Corner in Naraina, overall hygiene was found satisfactory. However, inspectors flagged open dustbins, employees' clothing stored in the work area and the absence of insect-proof mesh on windows. Water and product testing reports were also unavailable. Samples of khoya and boondi laddoos were collected.
At Singla Sweets in IP Extension, inspectors found peeling ceiling plaster, grease accumulation on the exhaust system and a lack of insect-proof mesh on windows. Food stored in the freezer was not properly segregated or labelled. Samples of khoya and kaju bites were collected.
Meethi Foods in Naraina was found to have cobwebs on its chimney and inadequate measures to prevent pests from entering the premises. Inspectors also found no designated space for employees to store personal belongings. The manufacturing date was missing from the label on a prepared premix. Samples of kaju barfi and khajoor barfi were collected.
The department also collected samples of pista barfi and khoya from Chaina Ram Sindhi Halwai in Chandni Chowk, kesar peda from Haldiram Marketing on Mathura Road, almonds from Bikanerwala in Okhla and peda from Heera Sweets in the Patparganj Industrial Area.
Gupta said food businesses must ensure hygienic conditions, safe storage, employee training and proper food-handling practices, particularly as demand for sweets rises during festivals.
She reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that consumers have access to safe and hygienic food.