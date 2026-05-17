Delhi urges private firms to adopt 2-day WFH policy amid fuel-saving push
Advisory comes amid global uncertainty, rising economic concerns and sluggish foreign investment climate
The Delhi Labour Department has advised private companies and commercial establishments in the national capital to adopt a minimum two-day work-from-home policy every week as part of fuel conservation measures amid global economic uncertainty and rising energy concerns.
The advisory, issued on Sunday, comes amid growing debate over the economic impact of austerity-style measures at a time when foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India have remained sluggish and industry groups have raised concerns over policy uncertainty affecting investor sentiment.
The move follows an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging citizens to conserve fuel and reduce non-essential expenditure in view of the ongoing West Asia crisis and pressure on foreign exchange reserves.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier launched a 90-day ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan’ fuel-saving campaign for government employees and said the private sector would also be encouraged to participate.
Advisory for offices, industries and IT firms
The labour department advisory said commuting remained one of the largest contributors to daily fuel consumption in Delhi and noted that work-from-home arrangements had proven operationally feasible during the COVID-19 pandemic and GRAP restrictions.
“All employers of industrial establishments, factories, shops and commercial establishments in Delhi, including IT and IT Enabled Services (ITES), are strongly encouraged to implement a minimum of two days of work-from-home per week,” the advisory stated.
Private firms were also advised to introduce staggered office timings, encourage use of public transport and car-pooling, minimise non-essential official travel and shift physical meetings to virtual platforms.
The advisory exempted hospitals, healthcare facilities, electricity, water supply, sanitation and other emergency services from the suggested measures.
Industry concerns over economic signalling
The advisory comes at a sensitive time for India’s economy, with critics arguing that repeated calls for austerity, postponement of consumption and work curbs could send adverse signals to private investors and multinational corporations already cautious about slowing demand and global instability.
Industry experts have often maintained that extended work-from-home mandates and consumption restraint campaigns are generally viewed unfavourably by sections of private industry, especially sectors dependent on urban mobility, office ecosystems and discretionary spending.
The Delhi government also urged private organisations to sensitise employees about the “national importance of fuel conservation” and encourage purchase of Indian-made products to strengthen the domestic economy.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines