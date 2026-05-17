Delhi urges private firms to adopt 2-day WFH policy amid fuel-saving push

The Delhi Labour Department has advised private companies and commercial establishments in the national capital to adopt a minimum two-day work-from-home policy every week as part of fuel conservation measures amid global economic uncertainty and rising energy concerns.

The advisory, issued on Sunday, comes amid growing debate over the economic impact of austerity-style measures at a time when foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India have remained sluggish and industry groups have raised concerns over policy uncertainty affecting investor sentiment.

The move follows an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging citizens to conserve fuel and reduce non-essential expenditure in view of the ongoing West Asia crisis and pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier launched a 90-day ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan’ fuel-saving campaign for government employees and said the private sector would also be encouraged to participate.

Advisory for offices, industries and IT firms

The labour department advisory said commuting remained one of the largest contributors to daily fuel consumption in Delhi and noted that work-from-home arrangements had proven operationally feasible during the COVID-19 pandemic and GRAP restrictions.

“All employers of industrial establishments, factories, shops and commercial establishments in Delhi, including IT and IT Enabled Services (ITES), are strongly encouraged to implement a minimum of two days of work-from-home per week,” the advisory stated.