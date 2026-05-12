Modi’s austerity appeal signals deepening economic crisis: Mayawati

Mayawati on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal for austerity and fuel conservation reflected a deepening economic crisis in the country that extends beyond rising petroleum prices.

In a post on X, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief referred to Modi’s appeal made amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia and said the Prime Minister’s remarks indicated broader economic stress linked to foreign exchange pressures and rising fuel costs.

“This proves that the crisis confronting India is not limited merely to petroleum products such as petrol, diesel and cooking gas; rather, an economic crisis is also set to deepen,” Mayawati said.

She added that the economic situation was already affecting millions of Indians and warned that the hardships could continue in the coming months.

“In other words, at a time when nearly 100 crore citizens of the country, having already faced the severe blow of the COVID-19 era, are struggling even to secure their daily livelihood, there is nothing left of any significance to lose or to be more restrained about,” she said.

The BSP leader urged both the Centre and state governments to take proactive measures to support economically weaker sections and provide relief to poor and working-class families.