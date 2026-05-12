Sharad Pawar seeks all-party meet over Modi’s austerity appeal, flags economic anxiety
NCP (SP) chief writes open letter to PM ahead of foreign tour, says sudden appeals on fuel, gold and travel have triggered public unease
Sharad Pawar has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the Centre’s recent austerity appeal and demanding that an all-party meeting be convened to discuss the emerging economic situation and its implications.
Pawar, a former defence minister and former agriculture minister, wrote the letter on X two days after Modi appealed to citizens to conserve fuel, avoid foreign travel and postpone gold purchases in view of rising global energy prices and pressure on foreign exchange reserves caused by the continuing West Asia conflict.
The letter was issued ahead of Modi’s proposed five-day foreign tour from 15 to 20 May, during which he is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.
Pawar urged Modi to personally chair an all-party meeting on the issue, saying decisions involving national economic concerns should be taken after consultations with opposition parties, economists and experts.
He said the Prime Minister’s appeal asking citizens to reduce fuel consumption, avoid gold purchases and limit foreign travel had created “unease and anxiety” among ordinary people, industry and investors.
Pawar also expressed concern over the possibility of shortages of fuel and other essential resources because of the worsening situation in West Asia and criticised what he described as sudden announcements with potentially long-term economic consequences.
The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader said the government should take expert advice before implementing major economic measures and stressed that consensus-building on issues affecting the national economy was in the country’s larger interest.
Raj Thackeray attacks Centre’s policies
Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, also criticised Modi’s appeal in a separate letter posted on X.
Questioning the Centre’s policies, Thackeray asked why citizens should bear the burden of policy failures and suggested that the government should convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the economic situation.
BJP leaders draw criticism over ‘mixed signals’
The austerity appeal has also triggered criticism over alleged contradictions within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam came under attack after undertaking a nala inspection tour with a convoy of around 25 vehicles, prompting opposition parties to accuse the BJP of double standards on fuel conservation.
Varsha Gaikwad of the Indian National Congress shared videos of the convoy on social media and criticised what she described as continuing “VIP culture” despite calls for austerity.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government has begun implementing a series of cost-cutting measures following Modi’s remarks.
The office of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker has cancelled a proposed Japan visit by 12 MLAs, while the state government has decided not to send any official delegation to the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Under the new guidelines, ministers will now require prior approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before using government aircraft, chartered planes or helicopters, and officials have been encouraged to conduct meetings online.
BJP MLA Pravin Darekar has also reportedly booked an electric vehicle following Modi’s appeal, amid indications that governments may increasingly promote EV adoption as part of fuel conservation measures.