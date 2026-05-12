Sharad Pawar seeks all-party meet over Modi’s austerity appeal, flags economic anxiety

Sharad Pawar has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the Centre’s recent austerity appeal and demanding that an all-party meeting be convened to discuss the emerging economic situation and its implications.

Pawar, a former defence minister and former agriculture minister, wrote the letter on X two days after Modi appealed to citizens to conserve fuel, avoid foreign travel and postpone gold purchases in view of rising global energy prices and pressure on foreign exchange reserves caused by the continuing West Asia conflict.

The letter was issued ahead of Modi’s proposed five-day foreign tour from 15 to 20 May, during which he is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

Pawar urged Modi to personally chair an all-party meeting on the issue, saying decisions involving national economic concerns should be taken after consultations with opposition parties, economists and experts.

He said the Prime Minister’s appeal asking citizens to reduce fuel consumption, avoid gold purchases and limit foreign travel had created “unease and anxiety” among ordinary people, industry and investors.

Pawar also expressed concern over the possibility of shortages of fuel and other essential resources because of the worsening situation in West Asia and criticised what he described as sudden announcements with potentially long-term economic consequences.

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader said the government should take expert advice before implementing major economic measures and stressed that consensus-building on issues affecting the national economy was in the country’s larger interest.