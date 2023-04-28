Delhi vigilance dept notice to IAS officer, 5 DJB engineers for demolishing 15th-century monument

It said that the inspection report following the visit on January 12, 2023, mentioned that the monument was not seen in the precincts of the residential complex owned by DJB.



"The Mahal of Pathan period was allegedly demolished as per the directions of Udit Prakash Rai, CEO (DJB) with the help of DJB engineers," the notice said naming five engineers of the Board.



A top DJB officer said the Vigilance Department was seized of the matter and any further action against the engineers involved will be considered as per rules.



Rai was entitled to a Type V government accommodation but the built-up area of the new house for the DJB CEO that had been constructed in place of the monument was 700 square metres. It exceeded the prescribed area of 403 square metres for a Type VIII accommodation, added the notice.



The Delhi BJP chief, in the letter to the Lt Governor, said a high-level probe was needed as a 15th-century monument was demolished for the "illegal" construction of the DJB CEO's residence.



The revelation of the construction of DJB CEO's bungalow violating laws during Covid after a similar revelation of spending Rs 45 crore on the Delhi chief minister's bungalow, "speaks volumes" about the "insensitivity" of Arvind Kejriwal government, alleged Sachdeva.



He also demanded a probe into the role of the former minister Satyendar Jain, under whom Rai worked, in the matter.