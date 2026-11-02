Delhi’s AQI tops 300 as capital braces for worsening smog

Delhi’s AQI reached 307 on Monday morning, entering the “very poor” category for the first time this season.

Jahangirpuri recorded “severe” air quality at 417, while 36 monitoring stations reported “very poor” readings.

Unfavourable weather could worsen pollution across Delhi-NCR over the next seven to 10 days, a meteorologist warned.

Delhi’s air quality slipped into the “very poor” category for the first time this season on Monday, as thick haze covered the capital and pollution surged following a brief spell of cleaner air after last week’s rain.

The air quality index stood at 307 at 7.05 am. The deterioration followed a rapid rise over the weekend, with the city’s 24-hour average AQI climbing from 117, in the “moderate” category, on Saturday to 261, classified as “poor”, on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4 pm bulletin.

On Friday, rain had brought the AQI down to 60, giving Delhi its cleanest October day in four years. That improvement proved short-lived.

Readings were available from 58 of the capital’s 59 monitoring stations on Monday morning. Of these, 36 registered “very poor” air quality. Jahangirpuri was the only location in the “severe” category, recording an AQI of 417. Five stations reported “moderate” conditions, while the remaining 16 were in the “poor” range.

Under the CPCB’s classification, AQI readings between 301 and 400 are considered “very poor”, while those between 401 and 500 fall in the “severe” category.