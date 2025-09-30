Delhi’s elevated infra projects disrupt water flow: Drainage Master Plan

Ambitious efforts to reduce traffic congestion in the national capital — including elevated roads, metro expansions, and the proposed elevated Ring Road — are having an unintended impact on Delhi’s natural drainage system, according to the city’s newly unveiled Drainage Master Plan.

The comprehensive plan, recently released by the government, outlines a long-term vision to tackle the city’s chronic waterlogging problem over the next 30 years.

At an estimated cost of around Rs 57,000 crore, it highlights the urgent need for ‘water-sensitive’ planning to ensure sustainable urban development.

Towering infrastructure designed to ease congestion, such as the Western Peripheral Expressway, is now being recognised as a key contributor to disrupted water flow, especially in low-lying basins.

“The existing Western Peripheral Expressway has significantly impacted the flow patterns within the Najafgarh basin,” the master plan states.

Though the 135-km expressway, located in Haryana, was constructed to divert heavy traffic away from Delhi and reduce air pollution, it has altered regional hydrological patterns with direct consequences for the capital’s water management systems.

To mitigate such risks, the plan calls for integration of drainage considerations in the early design stages of all major infrastructure projects. It also recommends aligning future development with modern water and sewage management strategies.

“The focus on water-sensitive spatial planning and incorporating 'Blue-Green' infrastructure is essential for promoting sustainable and resilient urban development,” the document adds.