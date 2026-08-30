'Delimitation targets tribal representation': Congress attacks BJP-RSS

The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to weaken tribal political representation in Jharkhand through the proposed delimitation exercise, warning that it would oppose any move based on the 2007-08 delimitation report.

The allegations were made at an Adivasi Ekta Mahajutaan Rally at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi, where Congress leaders said changes in the state's electoral map could affect the number of Assembly and Lok Sabha seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat alleged that tribal communities had already suffered extensive displacement because of mining, industrial projects, large infrastructure works and dams.

"Due to mining, setting up industries, large projects, or building big dams, the tribals saw the highest displacements at 70 per cent. Thirteen per cent of our population has decreased," Bhagat said.

He alleged that tribal land was being taken away and claimed that the BJP and RSS were now attempting to "silence the tribals" by reducing their representation through delimitation.

"But they will never succeed in this land of Birsa Munda. Adivasi seats will not decrease; their voice will not be suppressed," he said.

Why delimitation is an issue in Jharkhand

Delimitation refers to the process of redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies, generally based on changes in population.

The latest nationwide delimitation exercise was based on the Delimitation Commission's work in the 2000s. The Centre accepted the commission's report on February 14, 2008, but the exercise was deferred in Jharkhand, along with Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Parliament subsequently amended the law to defer delimitation in these states until 2026.

This has made the question particularly significant in Jharkhand, where the proportion and geographical distribution of tribal communities could affect the boundaries and reservation status of constituencies.

The Congress is now raising concerns over what it says could be the consequences of implementing delimitation on the basis of the earlier 2007-08 report.