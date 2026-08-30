'Delimitation targets tribal representation': Congress attacks BJP-RSS
At an Adivasi rally in Ranchi, Congress leaders alleged that a future delimitation exercise could reduce seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes
The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to weaken tribal political representation in Jharkhand through the proposed delimitation exercise, warning that it would oppose any move based on the 2007-08 delimitation report.
The allegations were made at an Adivasi Ekta Mahajutaan Rally at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi, where Congress leaders said changes in the state's electoral map could affect the number of Assembly and Lok Sabha seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes.
Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat alleged that tribal communities had already suffered extensive displacement because of mining, industrial projects, large infrastructure works and dams.
"Due to mining, setting up industries, large projects, or building big dams, the tribals saw the highest displacements at 70 per cent. Thirteen per cent of our population has decreased," Bhagat said.
He alleged that tribal land was being taken away and claimed that the BJP and RSS were now attempting to "silence the tribals" by reducing their representation through delimitation.
"But they will never succeed in this land of Birsa Munda. Adivasi seats will not decrease; their voice will not be suppressed," he said.
Why delimitation is an issue in Jharkhand
Delimitation refers to the process of redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies, generally based on changes in population.
The latest nationwide delimitation exercise was based on the Delimitation Commission's work in the 2000s. The Centre accepted the commission's report on February 14, 2008, but the exercise was deferred in Jharkhand, along with Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.
Parliament subsequently amended the law to defer delimitation in these states until 2026.
This has made the question particularly significant in Jharkhand, where the proportion and geographical distribution of tribal communities could affect the boundaries and reservation status of constituencies.
The Congress is now raising concerns over what it says could be the consequences of implementing delimitation on the basis of the earlier 2007-08 report.
Cong warns against reduction in reserved seats
Former Jharkhand minister Bandhu Tirkey also urged tribal communities to oppose the proposed exercise.
"Today, we must pledge to fight the proposed delimitation. This state was created for tribals, and we will not tolerate any attempt at snatching tribal rights," Tirkey said.
He alleged that the BJP and RSS wanted to reduce the number of seats reserved for tribal communities.
"If they carry out the delimitation exercise based on the 2007-08 report, we will not tolerate it. The tribals are ready to fight for their rights," he said.
Tirkey also linked the delimitation debate to constitutional protections for tribal areas, alleging that the exercise could weaken the Fifth Schedule and the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, or PESA.
The Fifth Schedule provides a constitutional framework for the administration and control of Scheduled Areas and Scheduled Tribes, while PESA extends provisions relating to local self-government to Scheduled Areas.
The larger political concern
At the heart of the Congress's argument is the relationship between population, constituency boundaries and political representation.
A delimitation exercise can alter the geographical boundaries of constituencies and, depending on the applicable rules, determine which constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.
For Jharkhand's tribal communities, therefore, the issue goes beyond simply redrawing electoral boundaries. Congress leaders argue that any reduction in reserved constituencies could affect the community's representation in the state legislature and Parliament.
Tirkey also accused the BJP of using religious divisions to weaken Jharkhand's social fabric, saying political parties should instead focus on protecting tribal rights.
The Congress has said it will oppose any delimitation exercise that, in its view, reduces tribal representation or undermines existing constitutional safeguards.
For now, the controversy centres on the 2007-08 delimitation framework and what its implementation could mean for Jharkhand's reserved constituencies. The actual impact will depend on the delimitation process, the population data and the decisions taken by the authorities once the exercise moves forward.