Call it by its name

When the Muslim community objects to the assault on their places of worship, the counter-question is often: hasn’t the government bulldozed temples, too, in Kashi and Ayodhya? Doesn’t that prove that the motivation is not bigotry but public convenience or administrative adherence?

The attempt to equate the two is, however, misplaced. While Hindu temples in Kashi and Ayodhya came down for bigger, grander temples, Islamic structures came down on grounds of encroachment on public land, even when they were centuries old.

In rare cases, when the administration served notices to the caretakers, asking for documents to ‘show cause’ why the structures should not be demolished, they went ahead anyway, without a proper hearing or scrutiny of documents, reveals a research project by the Network of South Asian Journalists, administered by the ICFJ (International Center for Journalists), Washington, DC.

The project reveals that in Uttarakhand alone, over 300 mazars (shrines), mosques and madrasas (schools) were bulldozed during the last four–five years. Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi disputed structure case, had claimed there were at least 50 ‘disputed’ mosques and monuments across the country which needed to be restored to Hindus.

Historian Shahid Siddiqui affirms that various Hindu organisations have compiled a list of approximately 30,000 such structures, many of which are of cultural, historical, architectural and religious significance to the Muslim community, who continue to worship there.

Senior advocate Farman Haider Naqvi, representing the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi case, points out that although the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 stipulates that religious places should remain as they existed as on 15 August 1947, the challenge to the Act remains pending before the Supreme Court. This, he says, has allowed the lower courts to make observations, order surveys and admit stray complaints for hearing.

Sometimes the courts have even altered the nature of the places of worship. In Varanasi, for instance, the court allowed Hindus to conduct a puja in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque, and the district judge ruled that the Hindu petitioners’ plea to worship did not violate the Act.