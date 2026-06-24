Derek O’Brien accuses BJP of imposing vegetarianism through school meal policy
TMC leader alleges children could lose access to eggs in midday meals as ISKCON is set to assist with food preparation and distribution
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday criticised the BJP over reports that eggs may be removed from school midday meals in West Bengal, accusing the party of attempting to impose vegetarian dietary preferences on the state and depriving children of an important source of nutrition.
The controversy follows the presentation of the newly elected BJP government's first state budget, during which finance minister Swapan Dasgupta announced that the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) was expected to assist in the preparation and distribution of meals under the midday meal scheme.
Media reports have suggested that the proposed menu could replace eggs with plant-based protein alternatives, prompting criticism from the Opposition.
Reacting to the reports, O'Brien took to social media to accuse the BJP of pursuing a political agenda through food choices. Referring to controversies surrounding food habits during previous election campaigns, he alleged that the party was now seeking to influence dietary practices in the state through public welfare programmes.
The TMC leader argued that eggs have long been regarded as a valuable source of nutrition for schoolchildren and questioned any move that would remove them from midday meals. He also claimed that the policy reflected an attempt to promote vegetarianism in a state where dietary preferences are diverse.
The BJP government has not officially announced the removal of eggs from the scheme. However, reports regarding the proposed menu changes have triggered a fresh political debate over nutrition, food choices and welfare policies in West Bengal.
The issue is expected to become another flashpoint between the ruling BJP government and the Opposition TMC, which has frequently accused the BJP of attempting to reshape cultural and dietary practices in the state.
With PTI inputs