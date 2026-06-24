Derek O’Brien accuses BJP of imposing vegetarianism through school meal policy

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday criticised the BJP over reports that eggs may be removed from school midday meals in West Bengal, accusing the party of attempting to impose vegetarian dietary preferences on the state and depriving children of an important source of nutrition.

The controversy follows the presentation of the newly elected BJP government's first state budget, during which finance minister Swapan Dasgupta announced that the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) was expected to assist in the preparation and distribution of meals under the midday meal scheme.

Media reports have suggested that the proposed menu could replace eggs with plant-based protein alternatives, prompting criticism from the Opposition.