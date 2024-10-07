Derogatory remarks against deities, saints of any religion unacceptable: Adityanath

On Monday, 7 October, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said derogatory remarks against deities, great men or saints belonging to any religion or sect are unacceptable and those doing so will be "punished vigorously" — remarks that come against the backdrop of Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Reviewing the law-and-order situation with the chief secretary, DGP and other officials, he also said that "anarchy, vandalism or arson in the name of protest is not acceptable" and whoever dared to engage in these would have to pay the price for it.

The chief minister stressed that the faith of every sect and religion should be respected.

'Every citizen should have a sense of gratitude towards great men, but this cannot be forced and cannot be imposed on anyone,' Adityanath said in a statement issued in Lucknow.