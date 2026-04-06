Dharmendra Pradhan's 'Mahakal time' pitch triggers fact-checks, basic geog. lessons

When the country’s education minister proposes resetting the world’s clocks, the least one expects is that the underlying geography survives contact with a school atlas.

Speaking on Friday, 3 April at the inauguration of the three-day 'Mahakal: The Master of Time' international conference at the planetarium complex in Ujjain, Dharmendra Pradhan proposed replacing Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) with a so-called 'Mahakal Standard Time' (MST), arguing that the ancient city should serve as the global reference point for time.

“Ujjain is the place where the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer meet and ancient world time calculations were made,” Pradhan said, according to PTI. “Therefore, the time has come to logically establish Mahakal Standard Time (MST) in place of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).”

There is, however, a small cartographic difficulty: the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer do not meet anywhere on Earth.

The Equator lies at 0° latitude and passes through nations including Ecuador, Kenya and Indonesia. The Tropic of Cancer lies at approximately 23.5° north latitude and passes through India, including areas near Ujjain. The two lines remain parallel — an arrangement unlikely to be altered by ministerial enthusiasm.

Ujjain does occupy an important place in the history of Indian astronomy. Classical texts such as the Surya Siddhanta treated the city as a reference meridian for astronomical calculations, and observatories were later established there under royal patronage.

Modern global timekeeping, however, is governed less by symbolic geography than by atomic clocks synchronised across laboratories worldwide. Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), not GMT, is the primary global standard today.

Altering internationally recognised time standards would require multilateral scientific consensus and diplomatic coordination — a process typically involving somewhat more than a conference declaration.