Diamond hunting begins in parts of Andhra's Rayalaseema region

Diamond hunting has begun in parts of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh after a farmer reportedly found a precious stone worth Rs 2 crore.

Hunting for precious stones started in the agricultural fields between Guntakal and Pathikonda areas on the border between Anantapur and Kurnool districts.

A farmer in Basinepalli, of Tuggali Mandal (block) found a diamond while he was involved in farming operations for the upcoming Kharif season. He reportedly sold the diamond to a trader at Rs 2 crore.