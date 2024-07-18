Did Mohan Bhagwat target Narendra Modi again with 'devta-bhagwan' jibe?

In what is being perceived as yet another attack on Prime Minister Modi, RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) chief Mohan Bhagwat has referred to people "who want to become superman, to become devta (deity)…Bhagwan (God).”

Addressing a village-level workers' interaction programme in Bishnupur, Jharkhand, Bhagwat said, "There is no end to progress. People want to become superman, but they don't stop there; then they want to become devta, then Bhagwan. But Bhagwan says He is vishwaroop. Nobody knows if there is anything beyond that. There is no end to development,” Bhagwat said, in what appeared to be a veiled attack on Modi.

Bhagwat's comment is particularly significant as it comes at a time when the BJP is grappling with infighting in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, with speculation growing about a rift between the party and its ideological parent RSS.