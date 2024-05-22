"Rinkiya ke papa ko harana hai": Kejriwal–Kanhaiya roadshow mocks Modi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal — accompanied by Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar for the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat in a joint rally late on the evening of 21 May, Tuesday — sharply criticised the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrests of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

Kejriwal asked whether the citizens had elected a "PM or a thanedar (policeman)", following the arrest of his aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

The AAP leader held a roadshow in Bhajanpura, part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, where the Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar is contesting against the BJP's Manoj Tiwari.

Referring to the detentions of other AAP leaders, Kejriwal — who is currently out on interim bail to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections — urged the North East Delhi voters to support the Congress, as it is the AAP's ally in the INDIA bloc.

He emphasised that a vote for the Congress could prevent his imprisonment. "Vote for Kanhaiya Kumar and defeat Rinkiya ke papa," he said, alluding to the prime minister with the title of a popular song.