Digital-only toll collection rolls out on national highways

The Union government has rolled out fully digital toll collection across national highways, mandating electronic payments through FASTag and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at all fee plazas.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the new system came into effect on 10 April and aims to enhance transparency, reduce traffic congestion at toll booths and improve the efficiency of toll collection.

However, the rollout has been temporarily deferred in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry, due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of elections.

With over 98 per cent adoption, FASTag has transformed toll collection across the country. The system uses radio-frequency identification technology to enable seamless and contactless payments, significantly cutting down waiting times at toll plazas.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also enabled UPI-based payments at toll plazas, offering motorists instant digital payment options.