Digvijaya Singh moves SC over SIR irregularities, says notices issued to EC and Centre

Digvijaya Singh says the Supreme Court has issued notices to the Election Commission and Centre over his petition challenging alleged SIR irregularities.

The Congress leader accuses chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of bypassing the other election commissioners and undermining voter registration safeguards.

Singh alleges that crores of voters were removed from electoral rolls without proper verification.

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said the Supreme Court had issued notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Union government in response to his petition alleging irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister accused chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of attempting to disenfranchise voters through the SIR process. The Opposition has been demanding Kumar's resignation and the reversal of the exercise.

Singh said he had filed a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution on 12 October and that the Supreme Court had accepted it on Thursday.

He alleged that Kumar had taken decisions without consulting the other two election commissioners, disregarding their objections. Singh claimed that more than 13 crore eligible voters had been deleted from electoral rolls to benefit the BJP.

The Congress leader argued that decisions of the three-member Election Commission should be based on a majority and alleged that Kumar had acted unilaterally by preventing electoral registration officers (EROs) from updating data through the ECINET platform.