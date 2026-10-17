Dipke granted bail as Tiranga march detentions draw widespread criticism
AISA’s Neha Bora was earlier released after overnight detention as activists questioned police action against protesters
CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke was granted bail on Saturday after his arrest following preventive detention ahead of Delhi’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march.
AISA president Neha Bora was released early Saturday, following hours of concern among colleagues over both leaders’ whereabouts.
Women’s groups marched to Delhi Police Headquarters seeking action over alleged sexual assault and harassment of protesters.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke was granted bail on Saturday after being produced before a Special Executive Magistrate amid tight security at Mandir Marg police station, following his arrest ahead of the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest march.
Dipke and All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora were taken into preventive custody on Friday before demonstrations in central Delhi demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Bora was released early Saturday after formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act were completed. Police said Dipke was subsequently arrested under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in connection with preventive proceedings concerning a possible breach of peace.
Their detention prompted concern on Friday evening, with the CJP and AISA saying they had been unable to establish contact with their leaders. Dipke was detained as he stepped out of his place of stay, while Bora was taken into custody after beginning a march from Mandi House. Police sources said Dipke had been taken to Jaffarpur Kalan police station.
Bora’s aides initially said her location was unknown and that she did not have her phone. Police, meanwhile, confirmed the detentions and said their objective was to maintain public order and prevent disruption to traffic.
The demonstrations also drew attention to the continued detention of CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. On Saturday, the party’s national organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, questioned their incarceration, describing it as the fifth day of their arrest.
“Waving the Tiranga is not a crime,” Shinde wrote on X, alleging that the two were being jailed for carrying the national flag.
Separately, women’s organisations and activists marched towards Delhi Police Headquarters on Saturday, demanding prosecution of personnel accused of sexually assaulting and harassing women and transgender protesters during demonstrations against the Election Commission.
Carrying banners and placards, the groups sought legal and disciplinary action against those responsible for the alleged misconduct. Their allegations concerned police conduct during the wider protest campaign.
After meeting police officials, CPI leader Annie Raja said the delegation had raised its concerns with an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and sought a meeting with the Delhi Police Commissioner.
According to Raja, the officer assured them that an appointment would be arranged within two days. She said the demonstrators were concluding their protest on that assurance but would return if the commitment was not honoured.
With agency inputs