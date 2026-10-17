Dipke granted bail as Tiranga march detentions draw widespread criticism

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke was granted bail on Saturday after his arrest following preventive detention ahead of Delhi’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march.

AISA president Neha Bora was released early Saturday, following hours of concern among colleagues over both leaders’ whereabouts.

Women’s groups marched to Delhi Police Headquarters seeking action over alleged sexual assault and harassment of protesters.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke was granted bail on Saturday after being produced before a Special Executive Magistrate amid tight security at Mandir Marg police station, following his arrest ahead of the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest march.

Dipke and All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora were taken into preventive custody on Friday before demonstrations in central Delhi demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Bora was released early Saturday after formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act were completed. Police said Dipke was subsequently arrested under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in connection with preventive proceedings concerning a possible breach of peace.

Their detention prompted concern on Friday evening, with the CJP and AISA saying they had been unable to establish contact with their leaders. Dipke was detained as he stepped out of his place of stay, while Bora was taken into custody after beginning a march from Mandi House. Police sources said Dipke had been taken to Jaffarpur Kalan police station.