Dipke indicates CJP won't contest polls; slams PM for 'not reaching out' to students
Asked whether the CJP planned to enter electoral politics, Dipke suggested that contesting elections was not the party's immediate priority
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday indicated that his party was not inclined towards contesting elections and instead remained focused on issues affecting students, while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not engaging with young people in the wake of the NEET-UG controversy.
Dipke was speaking at a press conference in Nagpur ahead of a CJP protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Asked whether the CJP planned to enter electoral politics, Dipke suggested that contesting elections was not the party's immediate priority.
“Why should we contest elections? If everyone in this country has to contest elections to demand their rights, how will it work?” he said.
Responding to a question on whether the Prime Minister should address students and assure them that examination paper leaks would not recur, Dipke said Modi should first acknowledge the anguish caused by the NEET-UG controversy.
He alleged that several students had died by suicide following the cancellation of the examination scheduled for 3 May and questioned the Prime Minister's response.
“Pradhan Mantri ji tweets if anything happens anywhere in the world, but students in this country are committing suicide and there has not even been a condolence message from the Prime Minister,” Dipke said.
“How long will you talk about 'Mann Ki Baat' and 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'? At least listen to students' Mann Ki Baat,” he added.
According to Dipke, direct interaction with students would help the Prime Minister better understand their concerns and identify solutions to the problems confronting them.
The CJP founder reiterated that his party would continue its nationwide agitation until Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Union Education Minister.
The protest campaign is centred on allegations of irregularities in examination processes, including the NEET-UG controversy, which has triggered widespread debate over the integrity of competitive examinations and recruitment systems.