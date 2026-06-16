Dipke indicates CJP won't contest polls; slams PM for 'not reaching out' to students

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday indicated that his party was not inclined towards contesting elections and instead remained focused on issues affecting students, while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not engaging with young people in the wake of the NEET-UG controversy.

Dipke was speaking at a press conference in Nagpur ahead of a CJP protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Asked whether the CJP planned to enter electoral politics, Dipke suggested that contesting elections was not the party's immediate priority.

“Why should we contest elections? If everyone in this country has to contest elections to demand their rights, how will it work?” he said.

Responding to a question on whether the Prime Minister should address students and assure them that examination paper leaks would not recur, Dipke said Modi should first acknowledge the anguish caused by the NEET-UG controversy.