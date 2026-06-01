Backed by INDIA bloc, Mamata, CJP founder to seek Pradhan's resignation

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday announced that he would return to India from the United States on 6 June to launch a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses in the conduct of major examinations.

In a video posted on Instagram and X, Dipke called on students and CJP supporters to join the proposed demonstration in Delhi.

“The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us,” he said.

Dipke, who recently completed a master's degree in public relations in Boston, said he would land in Delhi on the morning of 6 June and head to Parliament Street police station to seek permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar.

“I will arrive in Delhi on Saturday morning, June 6. Please join me at the airport, and together we will go to the Parliament Street police station to seek permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar,” he said.

Apprehension of arrest

Speaking to PTI, Dipke said he feared he could face arrest upon his return, but maintained that his proposed protest was protected by constitutional guarantees of free expression and peaceful assembly.

He said his primary concern was not for himself but for his family, whom he claimed had received threats.

“I'm not much worried about the threats I received personally. But the threats that I received for my family, I am a bit concerned about them. Because my family did not choose to do this; it was my decision. They shouldn't be dragged into this,” he said.