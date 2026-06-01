Backed by INDIA bloc, Mamata, CJP founder to seek Pradhan's resignation
Abhijeet Dipke says he will arrive in Delhi on 6 June and seek permission for a peaceful demonstration over examination-related controversies
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday announced that he would return to India from the United States on 6 June to launch a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses in the conduct of major examinations.
In a video posted on Instagram and X, Dipke called on students and CJP supporters to join the proposed demonstration in Delhi.
“The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us,” he said.
Dipke, who recently completed a master's degree in public relations in Boston, said he would land in Delhi on the morning of 6 June and head to Parliament Street police station to seek permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar.
“I will arrive in Delhi on Saturday morning, June 6. Please join me at the airport, and together we will go to the Parliament Street police station to seek permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar,” he said.
Apprehension of arrest
Speaking to PTI, Dipke said he feared he could face arrest upon his return, but maintained that his proposed protest was protected by constitutional guarantees of free expression and peaceful assembly.
He said his primary concern was not for himself but for his family, whom he claimed had received threats.
“I'm not much worried about the threats I received personally. But the threats that I received for my family, I am a bit concerned about them. Because my family did not choose to do this; it was my decision. They shouldn't be dragged into this,” he said.
“I’m coming to India for a peaceful protest and to seek the resignation of the education minister, following the Constitution of India. Now it's up to the authorities to follow the same,” he added.
Dipke said he remained hopeful that authorities would allow a peaceful demonstration.
“I still have hope that our country is a democracy even today, and we will get permission to protest peacefully,” he said.
Cites examination controversies
The CJP, a youth-driven social media movement launched by Dipke last month, has attracted significant online attention and support from several public figures.
In his video message, Dipke alleged that examination-related controversies had affected more than one crore students, including candidates appearing for NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC GD examinations.
Claiming that an online petition seeking Pradhan's resignation had received eight lakh signatures, he said protests on education-related issues were already taking place in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.
“If the education minister does not resign even after such a massive blunder, it means there is no such thing as accountability left in our country,” Dipke said.
Describing himself as an admirer of Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh and Jawaharlal Nehru, he said he believed strongly in constitutional methods of protest.
“And as for the fear of jail, how long will we live in fear?” he asked.
The announcement comes amid continuing controversy over the cancellation and rescheduling of NEET-UG 2026 following allegations of a paper leak, as well as criticism of the CBSE's evaluation and re-evaluation processes. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have demanded Pradhan's resignation over the alleged lapses.
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