Disabled Muslim man tied to pole, beaten to death in Delhi

A 26-year-old disabled man was tied to a pole and beaten to death in northeast Delhi by some boys after they suspected him of being a thief, an official said on Wednesday, 27 September, adding that the police have apprehended seven individuals, including a minor in connection with the incident.

The deceased was identified as Isar, a resident of Sunder Nagri, while the accused were identified as Kamal (23), Manoj (19), Yunus (20), Kishan (19), Pappu (24), Lucky (19) and a juvenile (17).

The official said that the accused have disclosed that at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday, 26 September and they caught Isar "lurking" in the area. "They thought that he was a thief and started questioning him but he was unable to reply properly. They then tied him up to an electric pole and had thrashed him," said the official.

According to police, a call was received on Tuesday, 26 September at 10:46 p.m. in which Abdul Wajid, a fruit seller, told the police that when he reached home at about 6:30 p.m., he saw his son Isar, lying outside the house.