Disadvantaged group kids to be given equal opportunities to integrate into mainstream: Delhi HC

The high court said the school cannot shun its responsibility under Article 21A of the Constitution, which provides for a categorical obligation on the State to ensure free and compulsory education to all children in the age group of 6 to 14 years as a fundamental right.



The court asked the three children to approach the school to seek admission in Class 1 under the EWS/ DG category, and also directed the school to immediately process the documents submitted by the petitioners and grant them admission for the current academic session 2023-2024.



According to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, a child from a weaker section means the one whose parents or guardians earn less than the minimum limit set by the Government. A child from a Disadvantaged Group (DG) is one with disabilities, those who belong to Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST), and those who are part of any socially and educationally backward class' as may be specified by the notification of an appropriate government.