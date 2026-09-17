Disha Salian’s father sends Rs 500 cr defamation notice to Aaditya Thackeray, others

Satish Salian, the father of the late Disha Salian, has issued a legal notice seeking Rs 500 crore in compensation from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh over allegedly defamatory statements.

The notice demands the withdrawal of the disputed remarks and an unconditional public apology. Thackeray and Deshmukh have been given seven days to comply.

Disha Salian, 28, who had worked as actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager, died after falling from a high-rise residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area on 8th June 2020. Police registered an Accidental Death Report after treating the incident as an accidental death.

Rajput was found dead six days later.

Satish Salian, who had initially said he did not suspect foul play, subsequently approached the Bombay High Court seeking the registration of an FIR and a fresh investigation into his daughter’s death. His petition sought an inquiry into allegations involving several people, including Thackeray and actors Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has now taken over the investigation, six years after Disha’s death.

The legal notice alleges that Thackeray questioned Satish Salian’s motives and sought to portray his pursuit of an investigation as “politically motivated, malicious, and actuated by an ulterior object”.

It describes the alleged remarks as “false, baseless, reckless and grossly defamatory” and claims they damaged the integrity and credibility of a bereaved father seeking a lawful investigation into his daughter’s death.

The notice also alleges that representations were made on Thackeray’s behalf claiming that the CBI had already investigated the case and given him a “clean chit”.

It further claims that Thackeray portrayed Satish Salian as being “used as a tool to harass” him and that Deshmukh supported this position.