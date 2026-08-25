District collectors empowered to grant citizenship under revised CAA rules

The Central Government has empowered district collectors to receive, scrutinise and decide applications for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), shifting final approval powers to the district level.

The change was introduced through the Citizenship (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the extraordinary edition of the Gazette of India on 19 August.

Under the earlier arrangement, applications seeking registration or naturalisation under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act, 1955, were processed through the district administration. Final decisions, however, were taken by empowered committees and designated officers.

The revised rules make the district collector — also referred to as the district magistrate or deputy commissioner — the competent authority for applications within the respective territorial jurisdiction. The closely watched move is being cited as a step to reduce administrative layers and potentially expedite the citizenship process.

The rules cover eligible applicants ordinarily residing in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and West Bengal, along with Assam and Tripura, excluding the tribal areas of the two northeastern states. They also apply to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to the notification, the collector may grant Indian citizenship through registration or naturalisation after being satisfied that the applicant is suitable and is a “fit and proper person”.