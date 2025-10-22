Diwali 2025 trade hit record Rs 6.05 lakh crore: all-India traders’ body

India recorded its highest-ever Diwali trade this year, with total sales estimated at Rs 6.05 lakh crore, according to a nationwide survey conducted by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) — amid a slew of advertising touting post-GST amendment prices for consumers. Goods accounted for Rs 5.40 lakh crore of the total, while services contributed Rs 65,000 crore, representing a 25 per cent increase over last year’s Rs 4.25 lakh crore.

The survey, conducted by the CAIT Research and Trade Development Society across 60 major distribution centres, including state capitals and Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, collected data from thousands of traders to assess retail and consumer activity over the festival season.

Delhi’s Chandni Chowk BJP MP and CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal hastened to claim that 87 per cent of consumers preferred Indian-made goods, contributing to a sharp decline in sales of imported products, particularly from China. Sales of domestic products reportedly rose by an average of 25 per cent compared with 2024.

Sectoral trends and service impact

The report highlighted sector-wise sales, with grocery and FMCG making up 12 percent of total trade, followed by gold and jewellery (10 per cent), electronics and electricals (8 per cent), consumer durables (7 per cent), readymade garments (7 per cent) and gift items (7 per cent).

Other categories, including home décor, sweets, textiles, pooja items, fruits, bakery items and footwear, accounted for smaller shares, with miscellaneous items making up 19 per cent.

The services sector, encompassing packaging, hospitality, transport, event management and delivery, generated an estimated Rs 65,000 crore, indicating that the festival’s economic impact extends beyond physical retail.