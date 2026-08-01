DMK moves SC for immediate release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

The DMK on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Karnataka government to immediately release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in accordance with the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) order and the apex court's 2018 verdict on river water sharing.

In its petition, the ruling Tamil Nadu party sought a direction to Karnataka to implement the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recommendation of releasing 3,500 cusecs of water per day at Biligundlu for 15 days, as upheld by the CWMA on July 30.

The plea urged the court to direct Karnataka to "forthwith and fully implement" the CWRC's July 28 order by ensuring the prescribed flow from the date of the Supreme Court's order and to make good any shortfall in releases from July 29 onwards.

The DMK also sought directions to Karnataka to clear the accumulated backlog of about 9.46 TMC due at Biligundlu as of July 26 by ensuring releases of around 7,000 cusecs per day for 15 days on a pro-rata distress-sharing basis.