Why India should say ‘no’ to the US tariff deal with strings attached
US offers India lower tariffs conditional on concessions and signing a trade deal under negotiation for nearly 18 months
The US announced its proposed ‘Section 301-Excess Capacity Tariffs’ as a crackdown on global overproduction. The proposal targets 14 economies including India, but excludes Mexico and Norway
The dual-rate structure proposed is designed to secure one-sided trade deals in favour of the US
The metric of overproduction to demand unilateral trade concessions for the US ironically do not apply to the US itself. If applied, several American agricultural products would be marked with having excess capacity
The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday, 25 November proposed a 25 per cent tariff on goods imported from India, with the rate potentially reduced to 17 per cent if the two countries sign a trade deal. The proposed tariffs are not final. The US government has invited written comments and requests to testify until 5 January 2027, ahead of a public hearing.
The proposed rate is close to the 26 per cent tariff President Donald Trump had announced under his ‘Liberation Day’ reciprocal tariff measure in April 2025. A week later, he paused the tariffs to facilitate trade negotiations with other countries. In July 2025, he announced a 25 per cent tariff on India — the same rate now proposed by the USTR. He subsequently imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff as a penalty for India's imports of Russian oil, taking the total tariff on Indian goods to 50 per cent.
Trump had also imposed 50 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from all countries. The latest USTR proposal is reportedly not additional to these duties, meaning Indian steel and aluminium would continue to attract a 50 per cent tariff.
In February this year, India and the US issued a joint statement outlining the framework for an interim trade deal under which Washington would reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent. The rate proposed now is close to that figure, but the reduction to 17 per cent remains conditional on a trade deal being signed.
The USTR launched investigations into excess production capacity in March. Besides India, 13 countries and blocs are being targeted — China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, the European Union, Japan, Switzerland, Bangladesh and Singapore.
Washington can still launch fresh Section 301 investigations even after a trade deal is signed. It could also threaten tariffs under the Graham Act over India's purchases of Russian oil.
Since the US Supreme Court struck down Trump's reciprocal tariffs in February, no country has signed a trade deal with Washington. India remains the only country still negotiating one. Throughout November, Trump, Marco Rubio and ambassador Sergio Gor have signalled that a deal with India was all but finalised, repeatedly suggesting it would be signed within days.
On 18 November, commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal said India was awaiting clarity on US tariff policy and the pending Section 301 investigations. The proposed dual tariff structure has now provided that clarity. The question is whether India will fall in line.
Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), argued in a post on X that signing a deal under coercion would leave India vulnerable to further US pressure. There is no guarantee Washington would not change course and impose higher tariffs even after a deal was signed. The 100 per cent tariffs provided for under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, though temporarily paused, also remain on the statute books.
'Because these manipulated rates are a deliberate bait to extract one-sided concessions — and with the threat of Graham tariffs of up to 100% still hanging over it — India must reject the trade deal and instead answer the allegations [on excess capacity made by the USTR] sector by sector, showing that its investment serves domestic buyers, overseas customers, and future demand rather than letting exports alone be treated as proof of excess capacity,' Srivastava argued.
India has four options: accept the offer, sign the deal and risk losing strategic autonomy; reject it and absorb the economic pain; diversify its export markets away from the US; or wait for US policy to evolve.