Trump had also imposed 50 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from all countries. The latest USTR proposal is reportedly not additional to these duties, meaning Indian steel and aluminium would continue to attract a 50 per cent tariff.

In February this year, India and the US issued a joint statement outlining the framework for an interim trade deal under which Washington would reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent. The rate proposed now is close to that figure, but the reduction to 17 per cent remains conditional on a trade deal being signed.

The USTR launched investigations into excess production capacity in March. Besides India, 13 countries and blocs are being targeted — China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, the European Union, Japan, Switzerland, Bangladesh and Singapore.

Washington can still launch fresh Section 301 investigations even after a trade deal is signed. It could also threaten tariffs under the Graham Act over India's purchases of Russian oil.

Since the US Supreme Court struck down Trump's reciprocal tariffs in February, no country has signed a trade deal with Washington. India remains the only country still negotiating one. Throughout November, Trump, Marco Rubio and ambassador Sergio Gor have signalled that a deal with India was all but finalised, repeatedly suggesting it would be signed within days.