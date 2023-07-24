Don't let 'Golden Triangle' emerge in region: Manipur civil society tells EU

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has said the resolution adopted by the European Parliament on July 13 on the Manipur violence was guided by wrong and misleading perspective.

The Imphal Valley-based civil society organisation pointed out that the recent violence which erupted in Manipur was not on religious lines.

A letter by COCOMI to European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said, “Your resolutions were guided by wrong and misleading perspective which made you arrive at a flawed understanding of the issue in Manipur as a conflict between Christian minority and majority Meitei Hindu”..