‘Don’t travel by air’: SC refuses urgent hearing on plea alleging 700 pc airfare hike

Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on plea alleging 700% rise in airfares

‘Don’t travel by air’: SC responds to plea over steep airfare hike

SC to hear separate petition seeking regulation of airline fares on 16 November

The Supreme Court on Monday refused an urgent hearing of a plea alleging a nearly 700 per cent increase in airfares, telling the petitioner not to travel by air.

An advocate mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Aparesh Kumar Singh, seeking an urgent listing.

“The aviation fare has increased by 700 per cent,” the advocate said.

“Don't travel by air,” the bench observed.

The advocate argued that air travel was an essential service and that the alleged fare increase violated Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law.

The Supreme Court is separately hearing a petition filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan seeking an independent regulator to ensure transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector.