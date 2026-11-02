Supreme Court allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR, restricts bursting to 7–8 November
Sales permitted at designated locations until 6 November under strict certification rules; complete firecracker ban returns on 9 November
The Supreme Court has allowed certified green cracker sales in Delhi-NCR from November 2–6, with bursting restricted to specified hours on 7 and 8 November.
Fireworks are prohibited within 300 metres of designated sensitive locations; conventional crackers, barium-containing products and online sales remain barred.
The complete firecracker ban returns on 9 November, with authorities required to submit compliance reports by 14 December.
The Supreme Court has permitted the limited sale and use of certified green crackers in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali, while imposing restrictions on timings, locations and products. The complete ban on firecrackers will be reinstated from 9 November.
A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B. Varale allowed the sale of CSIR-NEERI-approved green crackers between 2 and 6 November. Bursting will be permitted only on 7 and 8 November, between 6 am and 7 am and from 8 pm to 10 pm.
The court prohibited fireworks within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions and notified silence zones. Authorities must identify, mark and publicise these areas as “No-Cracker Zones”.
Only manufacturers holding valid certifications from CSIR-NEERI and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation will be permitted to manufacture approved green crackers during the specified period.
Crackers containing barium, products without CSIR-NEERI approval and linked firecrackers commonly called ladis or garlands remain prohibited.
Each box must carry a product-specific QR code corresponding to its product and batch. The code must provide the manufacturer’s details, NEERI registration, applicable licence information, formulation and test certificate.
The Bench also ordered the temporary restoration of cancelled traders’ licences from 4 to 6 November, allowing them to sell approved stock sourced from certified manufacturers. Any breach will result in immediate cancellation.
Manufacturers and traders must furnish substantial monetary security, which authorities have been directed to forfeit immediately if the court’s conditions are violated.
District collectors or commissioners, in consultation with the relevant district police chiefs, must designate locations for green cracker sales. Transactions elsewhere, including through online platforms, are prohibited.
To prevent conventional fireworks from entering the market under green cracker labels, the court ordered checks on vehicles entering Delhi-NCR and patrols at authorised sale locations.
Police and district administration teams must familiarise themselves with approved products, inspect stocks and conduct random QR-code checks. Illegal crackers must be confiscated, and offending manufacturers and traders prosecuted.
The Central Pollution Control Board, working with state pollution control boards and their regional offices, must prepare daily air quality reports covering 2–6 November, 7–8 November and the post-festival period from 9–30 November.
Authorities were also instructed to arrange the collection and proper disposal of firecracker waste and take measures such as water sprinkling in highly polluted areas after the festivities.
The court directed NCR governments, including Delhi, to publicise pollution-control measures and their action plans through leading newspapers and television news channels.
Education department secretaries across NCR states must organise awareness efforts for schoolchildren about pollution during festivals. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has been asked to broadcast awareness messages through its audio systems.
Authorities must file affidavits detailing enforcement, security deposits, authorised sale locations and prosecutions by 14 December. The court warned that failure to comply could invite strict contempt action against responsible officials.
The Bench will review implementation at further compliance proceedings on 16 December.
With IANS inputs