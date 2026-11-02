Supreme Court allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR, restricts bursting to 7–8 November

The Supreme Court has allowed certified green cracker sales in Delhi-NCR from November 2–6, with bursting restricted to specified hours on 7 and 8 November.

Fireworks are prohibited within 300 metres of designated sensitive locations; conventional crackers, barium-containing products and online sales remain barred.

The complete firecracker ban returns on 9 November, with authorities required to submit compliance reports by 14 December.

The Supreme Court has permitted the limited sale and use of certified green crackers in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali, while imposing restrictions on timings, locations and products. The complete ban on firecrackers will be reinstated from 9 November.

A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B. Varale allowed the sale of CSIR-NEERI-approved green crackers between 2 and 6 November. Bursting will be permitted only on 7 and 8 November, between 6 am and 7 am and from 8 pm to 10 pm.

The court prohibited fireworks within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions and notified silence zones. Authorities must identify, mark and publicise these areas as “No-Cracker Zones”.

Only manufacturers holding valid certifications from CSIR-NEERI and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation will be permitted to manufacture approved green crackers during the specified period.

Crackers containing barium, products without CSIR-NEERI approval and linked firecrackers commonly called ladis or garlands remain prohibited.

Each box must carry a product-specific QR code corresponding to its product and batch. The code must provide the manufacturer’s details, NEERI registration, applicable licence information, formulation and test certificate.