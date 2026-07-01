Family of Ram Temple donation embezzlement accused seeks fair probe
Parents of arrested accused Avinash Shukla say they respect the law and await the outcome of the judicial process
The family of Avinash Shukla, one of the eight people arrested in the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement case, has appealed for a fair investigation, saying he should be punished if found guilty but receive justice if innocent.
Shukla, a resident of Babupur Nariyawan village under Maheshganj police station limits in Pratapgarh district, was arrested after investigators alleged he played a role in the misappropriation of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Officials said Shukla was involved in the cash reconciliation process after each round of donation counting and is believed to have actively participated in the alleged embezzlement.
Police questioned him inside the district jail on Tuesday after obtaining court permission, while sources said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had recovered Rs 20 lakh from him on 5 June.
His father, Ram Sajeevan Shukla, said Avinash had been living in Ayodhya with his elder brother Abhishek for about a year. Abhishek has been working as a primary school teacher in Ayodhya since 2021.
"The family had hoped that both brothers would improve our financial condition, but everything has changed now," he said.
He said relatives and villagers had been asking the family about the case but expressed faith in the judicial process.
"The court will decide the matter. Lord Ram will judge everyone's deeds," he said.
Avinash's mother, Mithlesh, said the family had raised its children with the values of honesty.
"If he has committed any mistake, he should be punished. If he is innocent, he should get justice," she said.
The family has five sons, three of whom are engaged in farming. They own around 14 bighas of agricultural land. While the sons live in a pucca house, the elderly parents continue to reside in a kutcha house.
The family said it respected the law and wanted a fair and impartial investigation.
"If Avinash is guilty, action should be taken against him. If he is innocent, he should get justice," family members said, adding that they were waiting for the judicial process to take its course.
The controversy surfaced on 7 June after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, an allegation denied by the temple trust.
The Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 13 June. Following the submission of its preliminary report on 23 June, an FIR was registered on 25 June and eight people associated with the temple's donation-counting process were arrested.