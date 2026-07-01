Family of Ram Temple donation embezzlement accused seeks fair probe

The family of Avinash Shukla, one of the eight people arrested in the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement case, has appealed for a fair investigation, saying he should be punished if found guilty but receive justice if innocent.

Shukla, a resident of Babupur Nariyawan village under Maheshganj police station limits in Pratapgarh district, was arrested after investigators alleged he played a role in the misappropriation of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Officials said Shukla was involved in the cash reconciliation process after each round of donation counting and is believed to have actively participated in the alleged embezzlement.

Police questioned him inside the district jail on Tuesday after obtaining court permission, while sources said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had recovered Rs 20 lakh from him on 5 June.

His father, Ram Sajeevan Shukla, said Avinash had been living in Ayodhya with his elder brother Abhishek for about a year. Abhishek has been working as a primary school teacher in Ayodhya since 2021.

"The family had hoped that both brothers would improve our financial condition, but everything has changed now," he said.

He said relatives and villagers had been asking the family about the case but expressed faith in the judicial process.