Draft broadcasting services bill brazen attempt to curtail freedom of speech, says Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday, 13 August said the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill was a brazen attempt by the Modi government to curtail freedom of speech.

Gogoi also said that policy of the government should not be designed for electoral reasons.

"The draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill 2024 was a brazen attempt to curtail freedom of speech by the Modi government. Policy should not designed considering electoral reversals. The withdrawal of the bill does not mean that we should be complacent. We must continue to watch and ensure that when a new version is brought out, it will encourage creativity and independent thinking," he wrote on X.

The government on Monday, 12 August said it will hold further consultations for preparing a fresh draft of the broadcasting bill, amid concerns in some quarters over restrictions on social and digital media space in the proposed law.