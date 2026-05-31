Drenched in sewage: B.Ed aspirants fall into drain outside Kanpur shop

Several candidates appearing for the B.Ed entrance examination were injured after a drain cover collapsed beneath them outside a photocopy shop in Kanpur's Colonelganj area on Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses, more than two dozen candidates had gathered outside the shop to get documents photocopied and complete last-minute preparations before the examination when the stone slab covering a drain suddenly gave way.

The collapse caused several students standing on the slab to fall into the drain.

People present nearby rushed to the spot and immediately pulled the candidates out of the drain. Several students sustained injuries in the incident, though the exact number of injured candidates was not immediately known.