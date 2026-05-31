Drenched in sewage: B.Ed aspirants fall into drain outside Kanpur shop
Several candidates injured as drain cover gives way while students gather ahead of entrance examination in Colonelganj area
Several candidates appearing for the B.Ed entrance examination were injured after a drain cover collapsed beneath them outside a photocopy shop in Kanpur's Colonelganj area on Saturday.
According to eyewitnesses, more than two dozen candidates had gathered outside the shop to get documents photocopied and complete last-minute preparations before the examination when the stone slab covering a drain suddenly gave way.
The collapse caused several students standing on the slab to fall into the drain.
People present nearby rushed to the spot and immediately pulled the candidates out of the drain. Several students sustained injuries in the incident, though the exact number of injured candidates was not immediately known.
Videos from the scene showed chaos as local residents and bystanders helped rescue students who had fallen into the drain.
The incident occurred in the Colonelganj police station area, where a large number of candidates had assembled ahead of the entrance examination.
Police and local authorities were informed about the incident. Further details regarding the condition of the injured students were awaited.
The incident has raised questions about civic infrastructure and safety arrangements in areas witnessing heavy crowds during competitive examinations.
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