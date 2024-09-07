Drones sighted in Manipur, people turn off lights at home

People in peripheral areas of Bishnupur and Imphal East districts of Manipur turned off their lights on Friday night, 6 September following sightings of multiple drones, officials said.

Drones were employed by militants to drop bombs on people at two nearby places in Imphal West district earlier this week.

On Friday night, multiple drones were sighted at Narainsena, Nambol Kamong in Bishnupur district and Pukhao, Dolaithabi, Shantipur in Imphal East district creating panic in the areas, the officials said.

Panicked villagers turned off lights at home.

Security forces are on high alert in peripheral areas to monitor the movement of large groups of people, an official said.

Several illumination rounds were fired in the sky in Bishnupur district creating panic and confusion among the public. It was not clear if security forces or others had fired those.