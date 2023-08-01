DU admissions: 85,853 candidates allotted seats in UG courses in first round

Seat allocation has been done for all programmes in all colleges, except in those programmes where the eligibility includes performance and practical tests, the officials said.



In a statement, the university said that "a total of 85,853 allocations have been done in the First CSAS round itself". "This includes allocation to all programmes in all colleges in UR, SC, ST, OBC(NCL), EWS and two supernumerary quotas, PwBD and Kashmiri Migrants," it said.



While about 22,000 candidates have been allocated a seat from their first five preferences, 7,042 candidates got their first preference.