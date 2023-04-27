DU to launch 'Panchang' on April 28 to disseminate ancient Indian knowledge

"The Western calendar only provides dates and holiday-related information. But the Indian Panchang contains dates, days of the week, 'nakshatra', 'karan', 'yog' etc., along with all our festivals and other important dates," Kumar added.



The Panchang will be provided for everyone free of cost during the programme at the varsity.



According to DU, it would also tell students about the importance of 'Indian Panchang' and the accuracy of mathematical calculations of Panchang in the Indian knowledge tradition.



Describing the launch of the almanac as a historic event, Kumar said that this is happening for the first time in the history of DU when the varsity is releasing a Panchang for the dissemination of ancient Indian knowledge.



"The Panchang will be a useful step in introducing students to the rich and ancient Indian knowledge tradition," he said.