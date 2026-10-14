DUJ moves SC over detention, assault of journalists during Delhi protests

DUJ moves the Supreme Court over alleged detention, assault and obstruction of journalists covering Delhi protests.

The petition cites at least 35 journalist detentions over 10 and 11 October, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The union seeks an independent inquiry, preservation of evidence and safeguards for reporters covering public events.

The Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) has approached the Supreme Court with a writ petition alleging that journalists were detained, manhandled and prevented from performing their duties while covering protests in the national capital on 10 and 11 October.

The union has alleged that reporters were forcibly moved away from protest sites, stopped from filming and, in some cases, subjected to physical force. The petition also refers to allegations that phones, cameras and microphones were taken from journalists, while women reporters faced invasive searches and misbehaviour.

Filed on behalf of DUJ members and other affected journalists through advocate Shashank Singh, the petition seeks judicial intervention to protect journalists covering public events.

It relies on a signed statement by senior journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, who alleged that he was detained on 10 October despite showing his Press Information Bureau (PIB) accreditation card. He said he was neither informed of the grounds for his detention nor given any documents.

The union has also cited a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which recorded at least 35 detentions of journalists in Delhi over the two days