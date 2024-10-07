Durga Puja 2024: R.G. Kar case overshadows Bengal's biggest festival

Durga Puja, West Bengal's biggest carnival, is likely to be a little subdued this year as calls to boycott the festivities grow in response to protests over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in August, casting a shadow over the city's festive spirit.

The murder of the doctor on duty at the state-run hospital on 9 August has caused profound emotional turmoil across the state, as the vibrant excitement of Durga Puja has been overshadowed by the troubling paradox of worshipping the goddess of strength and protection while real-life women continue to face grave dangers.

As Kolkata grapples with this tragedy, the city stands at a crossroads between tradition and change, torn between devotion to the goddess Durga, symbolising strength, protection, and justice, and the harsh reality of daily violence and injustice faced by women.

“It appears that this year’s Durga Puja will be much more subdued due to the R.G. Kar incident and the ongoing protests. Many people may participate in the puja but choose to avoid the festive celebrations. Many can relate to the victim and her family, which is why the protests have emerged so spontaneously,” sociologist Prasanta Roy told PTI.

The incident sparked an emotional outcry across the state, especially in the eastern metropolis, where nearly 3,000 pujas are organised.