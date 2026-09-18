DUSU poll rules flouted as pamphlets and vehicle rallies dominate campuses

Printed pamphlets, vehicle rallies and other campaign materials were seen around Delhi University campuses despite rules restricting their use in student elections.

The Delhi High Court proposed collective damages against candidates and student organisations violating the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines and barred victory processions.

Four people were arrested, vehicles were impounded and criminal cases were registered over election-related violations, the court was told.

Printed pamphlets littered roads, campaign cards were distributed from motorcycles and vehicle rallies moved around Delhi University campuses on Friday despite rules restricting such activities during the students’ union elections.

Pamphlets bearing candidates’ names were scattered across roads and footpaths in North Campus, particularly around Chhatra Marg and near Kirori Mal and Hansraj colleges.

People travelling in vehicles were seen throwing campaign material, while students on motorcycles distributed candidate cards as they travelled between colleges.

SUVs and other vehicles were also used for campaigning around South Campus, drawing renewed attention to the enforcement of electoral rules.

The Delhi High Court on Friday took note of repeated breaches of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations during the Delhi University Students’ Union elections and proposed imposing collective damages on offenders.

“Having noted frequent violations on the part of the students, candidates and student organisations, we propose to impose collective damages not only on the students found violating the norms but also the student organisations,” a bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said.

The court also prohibited victory processions following the declaration of results and warned that further action could be taken over violations.