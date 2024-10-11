DUSU polls: ABVP wants VC to petition against Delhi HC stay order on counting

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday, 11 October, submitted a memorandum to the Delhi University vice-chancellor (VC) to file a review petition regarding the counting of votes in the DUSU elections, a statement said.

A delegation of the ABVP submitted the memorandum to the VC on the Delhi High Court's decision to stay the counting of votes in the Delhi University Students' Union elections, demanding to start the pending counting through a special leave petition or other legal options and release the results soon, it said.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 9 October, asked the candidates of the DUSU and college elections to clean all campus structures defaced during the polls if they wanted the vote counting to take place.