DUSU polls: ABVP wants VC to petition against Delhi HC stay order on counting
The Delhi High Court has stayed counting of votes until candidates involved have removed and redressed all defacement that took place during their campaigning
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday, 11 October, submitted a memorandum to the Delhi University vice-chancellor (VC) to file a review petition regarding the counting of votes in the DUSU elections, a statement said.
A delegation of the ABVP submitted the memorandum to the VC on the Delhi High Court's decision to stay the counting of votes in the Delhi University Students' Union elections, demanding to start the pending counting through a special leave petition or other legal options and release the results soon, it said.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 9 October, asked the candidates of the DUSU and college elections to clean all campus structures defaced during the polls if they wanted the vote counting to take place.
The high court, which had on 26 September halted the counting of votes and declaration of results of DUSU and college elections, said its purpose was only to send a message that such violations would not be tolerated and not to thwart the election process.
There is definitely a need for reforms in student unions, but due to the high court's order, a situation of confusion is being created among the students and due to the absence of a student union, their problems are not being heard, it stated.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines