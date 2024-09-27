DUSU polling done, but when will High Court allow counting of votes?

The court also directed the varsity to file a fresh status report and to ensure that the EVMs and ballot boxes for the DUSU elections are kept secure in a safe place, awaiting further orders.

‘Delhi University has to bear the cost for this. Civic agencies can’t be made to suffer due to this. You (DU) are not doing anything, you don’t have a system in place. DU was merrily going [along] with it. You never came to the court [to say] that guidelines were being violated by the candidates. It was private persons who approached the court and apprised us of the situation,’ the bench said.

It said that if DU, where lakhs of students are enrolled, is not able to deal with just 21 candidates, it signified that the problem was a ‘lack of will and lack of courage’.

‘These 21 students are bringing a bad name to the university. How can you allow this to happen? You have to exercise your powers, you don’t have to be scared of anyone,’ the bench said, and listed the matter for further proceedings on 21 October.

The court was hearing on Wednesday, 26 September, a plea seeking action against prospective DUSU candidates and student outfits involved in damaging, defacing, soiling or destroying the beauty of public walls.

The court had earlier suggested that the university should defer the elections, scheduled for 27 September, or disqualify the candidates responsible and initiate fresh nominations — or should allow polling but not declare the results till all defacing material was removed.