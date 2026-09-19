DUSU polls: Sandeep Dikshit says alleged irregularities affected close contests

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has called for allegations of irregularities in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election to be examined following malpractice being reported at polling centres by several NSUI members.

Dikshit said the NSUI president had told him of the alleged malpractice during counting. He also claimed NSUI campaigners had faced obstruction and been denied access. These concerns required scrutiny, he said, because some contests had been decided by relatively narrow margins. The allegations have not been established.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won the president, secretary and joint secretary posts. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, won the vice-president’s post.