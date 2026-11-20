Reporters’ Collective flags ECI U-turn on restoring deleted voters in Delhi
The investigation traces fresh directions to BLOs to issue enumeration forms and revisit voters previously deleted from the rolls
ECI headquarters bypasses Form 8, directing voters classified as dead, shifted or missing in Delhi to submit fresh enumeration forms by 10 December; the final electoral roll is due on 22 December.
The Delhi CEO’s office warns that printing and sorting the forms 'will take at least a month'.
The ECI’s ECINET platform currently has no provision for deleted voters to retrieve their EPIC numbers and download fresh forms.
An investigation by Shubhangi Derhgawen for the Reporters’ Collective, based on communications from the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters to the chief electoral officer (CEO), Delhi, and WhatsApp messages sent to booth-level officers (BLOs), has revealed another change in the Commission’s approach to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The ECI has directed that voters it had earlier classified as 'missing' can be restored to the electoral roll by declaring that they had shifted residence and were not actually missing. The declaration must be submitted along with a fresh enumeration form, according to the directions.
Similar opportunities, however, have not been extended to voters in Bihar or West Bengal, even as the ECI has acknowledged the need for an additional opportunity and renewed field verification for voters deleted in Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Nagaland.
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Ordinarily, a change of address is notified to the ECI by submitting the old and new addresses in Form 8. However, a voter needs an elector photo identity card (EPIC) number to submit the form. The EPIC numbers of voters deleted during the SIR and placed on the ASDD (absent, shifted, dead and duplicate) list were removed from the ECI database.
The Commission has now allowed these voters to bypass the statutory Form 8 procedure for notifying a change of residence by adding a declaration to a fresh enumeration form.
Officials in the Delhi CEO’s office have flagged the logistical difficulties involved in implementing the directions. Generating fresh enumeration forms, with each elector’s voter ID pre-printed, and delivering them to voters could take a month or more, they have pointed out.
The office would have to regenerate the enumeration forms prepared at the start of the SIR three months ago, identify the 47.6 lakh electors deleted from the rolls — including 43 lakh classified as shifted or absent — and then deliver the forms to them, either physically or electronically.
Downloading the forms online would present another hurdle. For this, voters’ details and EPIC numbers would need to be available in the ECI database. That would require changes to ECINET to restore the EPIC numbers of deleted voters and allow them to download the forms. The report points out that the platform currently has no provision for this.
'The BLO app too would need changes so officers can redistribute these forms, verify the information and process the cases. The Delhi CEO’s office sought that the portal used by electoral registration officers (EROs) should also be revamped to include new functions, allowing them to take final decisions on these voters,' the report states.
It adds: 'We sent queries to the ECI and Delhi CEO’s office to understand how these changes would be implemented but they remain unanswered.'
The SIR exercise in Delhi excluded 47.6 lakh voters classified under the ASDD categories from the draft electoral roll. The Commission subsequently issued notices to another 33 lakh voters over alleged logical discrepancies arising from inaccuracies in their details or their failure to establish links with the 2002 voter list.
The Commission began clearing cases involving logical discrepancies and mapping failures without requiring supporting documents. The Reporters’ Collective had earlier reported on the circulation of a new document, called a BLO certificate, through which BLOs certified that they had examined the relevant documents and verified voters’ details.
A BLO told the Reporters’ Collective that these undertakings were obtained under pressure, leaving officers with little time to actually verify the documents as cases were rapidly cleared and the names of flagged voters added to the final electoral roll.