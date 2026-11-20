Ordinarily, a change of address is notified to the ECI by submitting the old and new addresses in Form 8. However, a voter needs an elector photo identity card (EPIC) number to submit the form. The EPIC numbers of voters deleted during the SIR and placed on the ASDD (absent, shifted, dead and duplicate) list were removed from the ECI database.

The Commission has now allowed these voters to bypass the statutory Form 8 procedure for notifying a change of residence by adding a declaration to a fresh enumeration form.

Officials in the Delhi CEO’s office have flagged the logistical difficulties involved in implementing the directions. Generating fresh enumeration forms, with each elector’s voter ID pre-printed, and delivering them to voters could take a month or more, they have pointed out.

The office would have to regenerate the enumeration forms prepared at the start of the SIR three months ago, identify the 47.6 lakh electors deleted from the rolls — including 43 lakh classified as shifted or absent — and then deliver the forms to them, either physically or electronically.

Downloading the forms online would present another hurdle. For this, voters’ details and EPIC numbers would need to be available in the ECI database. That would require changes to ECINET to restore the EPIC numbers of deleted voters and allow them to download the forms. The report points out that the platform currently has no provision for this.