ECI silent on “allegations” of three code violations by Prime Minister Modi

Asked by the National Herald correspondent why the Election Commission had taken no notice of complaints of violation of the model code of conduct by the PM and the union home minister in 2019, the CEC had evaded giving a direct reply while describing the complaints as ‘allegations’.

Well, no formal complaint has apparently been made on poll violations by the PM to the Commission, but social media is abuzz with at least three ‘allegations’ of such violation by the PM.

Referring to Election Commission’s advisory strictly prohibiting use of children for election campaigning, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale shared a photograph of school children bused to the PM’s rally at Coimbatore yesterday. Mr Gokhale alleged that children from at least 50 schools were ferried for the rally and wondered why no action has been taken and no warning issued by the EC.