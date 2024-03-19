TN Seshan’s video clip and seven phases of polling with no method in the madness

In a video clip circulating this week on social media, late Chief Election Commissioner T.N. Seshan is heard recalling that as the Cabinet Secretary he had received a call from the Prime Minister asking him to inform the CEC that the government wanted elections scheduled on such and such dates. Seshan had apparently replied that the government could only communicate that it is ready to hold the elections. The rest was the responsibility of the Election Commission and the government had no business to dictate the dates.

Much water has clearly flown since then and as the country gears up for the longest poll schedule in the last 72 years, barring the first general election, the perception is that the schedule has been tailored to suit the ruling party and the prime minister. Since PM Modi is the first prime minister to invest so much time on election campaigns, an election stretched for a month and a half with strategic gaps helps him cover more ground.

The CEC is also on record to say that the Election Commission is not holding simultaneous assembly polls in the UT of J&K because the administration opposed it. While every political party in the UT wanted the assembly polls, the administration did not. So much for the ‘independence’ of the Election Commission.

The PM enjoys also the unique advantage of being permitted to use Indian Air Force planes on his travels, primarily because his security is the responsibility of the state. However, nobody while framing the rules would have envisaged a PM who would undertake to address hundreds of election rallies, each at enormous public cost.